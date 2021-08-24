H.S. Football Season Preview: Corning Hawks

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Hawks have their eyes on another big season on the football field.

The Hawks had a big season this past spring going an undefeated 5-0. Tim Hughes takes over for George Bacalles as interim head coach. He says the team will stick to what has brought them recent success. ” We obviously know that the schemes work and we have our believes as a coaching staff and I know the kids bought in. So we don’t change much,” said Hughes.

There wasn’t a postseason in Section IV this past spring. Coming off of a big season and with the return of the postseason the Hawks hope to make a deep playoff run. ” We’ve got smaller goals and bigger goals obviously. We wanna be sectional champs but we really wanna go to the New York state tournament and see how far we can go with that,” said Corning senior linebacker Lucas Zawko.

Corning begins their season at home against Ithaca on Friday, September 10th at 7:00 p.m.