H.S. Football Season Preview: Elmira Express

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Express returned to the gridiron on Monday.

The High School football season began in New York on Monday with teams beginning practices. Elmira is coming off of another solid season going 4-2 and finished their season on a three-game winning streak. Express head coach Jimmy McCauley says the team will try to get better each day in camp. ” We’re doing work today to get better tomorrow. That’s the bottom line. Last year is last year. Our eyes are on week one and our ultimate goal is to win the sectional championship,” said McCauley.

Last season was held in the spring due to the pandemic with no postseason in Section IV. The Express are excited to play a full season and for the playoffs to return. ” In the spring season we didn’t have anything to play for. Just for our pride but now it actually feels good to play for something,” said Elmira senior fullback and linebacker Tyler Marks.

Elmira begins their season at home against Binghamton on Saturday, September 11th at 1:30 p.m.