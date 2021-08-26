H.S. Football Season Preview: Elmira Notre Dame Crusaders

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Notre Dame football team is motivated to get back on track this season.

The Crusaders went 1-3 in 8-man football this past spring. Mike Johnston Sr. returns as head coach at Notre Dame for the first time in 41 years. The Crusaders are playing this season for longtime head coach Mike D’Aloisio who is battling ALS. The program has had a lot of success in the past and Johnston says that the team is confident that they can get things turned around. “We’re trying to get back to the coach D’Loisio days where your used to winning but the kids have invested a lot over the summer. They’ve worked on strength and they’ve worked on different things offensively,” said Johnston.

Crusaders senior linebacker Griffin English says the team is excited for the season to start and that they have been putting in a lot of work. ” Getting after it every day and working hard. I know this year we’re excited to play and get back on the field and maybe have something to prove,” said English.

Elmira Notre Dame begins their season on Saturday, September 11th at home against Trumansburg at 7:00 p.m.