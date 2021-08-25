H.S. Football Season Preview: Horseheads Blue Raiders

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Following a strong spring football season, the Horseheads Blue Raiders have a lot to be excited about in their return to the gridiron.

The Blue Raiders are coming off of a spring football season, which saw them achieve a 5-1 record. Horseheads not only finished well, but they defeated the Elmira Express for the first time since Southside High School and Elmira Free Academy combined athletics.

In the spring, Horseheads also saw their senior quarterback Ryan Scott win the Ernie Davis Football Award. Scott has now moved on to Mansfield University to pursue baseball, but the Blue Raiders believe they still have plenty of talent for the fall.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in the guys that are going to come in from the JV level. We also had a couple guys who were injured in the spring who are seniors now, but I think those guys will step it up,” said Horseheads Football Head Coach Kevin Hillman.

There will be one significant change for Horseheads this season as they will move from Class AA down to Class A.

“We are still playing games against our rivals in double-A, but it’s going to be difficult. Just because we went down a class does not mean it will be easy,” said Hillman. “We are going to have to step our game up if we want an opportunity to be section champions.”

If the Blue Raiders weren’t excited enough for the fall season, they will be debuting a brand new football stadium. The new home of the Blue Raiders features lights and turf. In addition, all of their home games will be hosted on Friday nights under the lights for the first time in Horseheads football’s history.

“We’ve got a ‘Rowdie Raiders’ section, fans are going to be going crazy, it’s going to be amazing,” said senior quarterback Alex Chrisman.

Horseheads will open their season hosting Vestal on Friday, September 10th at 7:00 p.m.