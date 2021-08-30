H.S. Football Season Preview: Seneca Indians

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Seneca Indians return a lot talent and experience this season.

The Indians had a short but successful season this past spring going 3-1. The team has fourteen seniors returning and will look to have another big year with a lot of experience back. ” This will be one of the first years where we don’t have many if any freshman playing for us on varsity this year,” said Seneca Indians head coach Trevor Holland.

The team was only able to play four games this past spring due to the pandemic and the group is looking forward to playing a full season. ” I think that everybody is pretty glad to be playing this year and they just wanna have a good season and stay healthy,” said senior running back Dominick Fazzary.

The Seneca Indians begin their season next Friday on the road against Chenango Valley at 7:00 p.m.