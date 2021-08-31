H.S. Football Season Preview: Tioga Tigers

TIOGA CENTER, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga Tigers football team is coming off of another strong season.

The Tigers went 5-1 this past spring and have their eyes on another big year. The team features a mix of seniors and young players that they hope can contribute. ” Have a pretty good core of seniors that came back from last year that got that spring season in and we’re looking for them for leadership, but also we got a crop of young guys,” said Tioga head coach Nick Aiello.

The Class D powerhouse also returns senior standout running back Emmett Wood and he expects the team to be fast. “I think we’ve got a really fast skilled team that’s young, but everybody’s working really hard this year so we can get the outcome that we want at the end of the year,” said Wood.

Tioga begins their season next Friday on the road against Sidney at 7:00 p.m.

