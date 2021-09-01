H.S. Football Season Preview: Waverly Wolverines

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Waverly Wolverines are excited to begin their football season this Friday.

The Wolverines went 1-3 this past spring and return sophomore quarterback Joey Tomasso as a three-year starter. Waverly is a young team this season and look to be strong at the wide receiver position. The goal for the Wolverines is to play for a championship later this season. ” Our goal is to make the sectional final. To be able to do that as we have many times before, it’s a process. It’s a grind and you gotta take it one game at a time,” said Waverly head coach Jason Miller.

The Wolverines are excited to return to normalcy this fall and will look to begin their season with a win. ” The preseason has been really well and we’ve had a really good camp this year so we’re hoping that we can get a win on Friday,” said Tomasso.

Waverly begins their season this Friday night at home at 6:00 p.m. against East Syracuse-Minoa.