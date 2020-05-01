H.S. spring sports season canceled in New York

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The High School spring sports season in New York State was officially canceled on Friday.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that New York schools will remained closed for the remainder of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the announcement, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s 11 member Sections have canceled all remaining spring sports. The NYSPHSAA had hoped to have some type of a regular season after canceling the spring sports state championships earlier this week.

The High School winter state championships were also canceled in several sports in New York due to the coronavirus pandemic.