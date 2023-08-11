ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Twin Tiers combat sports scene once again will take center stage, thanks to local fighter, Jayson Hackett.

(Photo Courtesy: Cage Wars Facebook Page)

Jayson Hackett will compete in the Cage Wars 61 main event against Bobby Angelo, with the lightweight title on the line. Cage Wars 61 will take place at the Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady on September 15th. Hackett is originally from Elkand, Pennsylvania, but is a graduate of Corning West High School. The unbeaten fighter calls Campbell, New York home and will look to add to a great run in Cage Wars.

Hackett fights out of Bear Hug Jiu-Jitsu in Corning, New York, and is coming off of a knockout victory over Nash Hylton in March. The local fighter holds two unanimous decision wins in 2022, against Hylton and Adrian Morales. As for Hackett’s opponent, Angelo carries a 3-1-0 MMA record in Cage Wars. Angelo also fought in Gladius Fights 40, falling via split decision in a kickboxing bout.

More information on Cage Wars 61, including ticket information can be found on cagewarsmma.com and Facebook Page.