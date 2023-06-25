ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WETM) – Ireland’s Padraig Harrington puts up a dominant performance to win the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open for a 2nd-straight year.

The stars of the PGA Champions Tour took to En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott, New York to determine a new Dick’s Sporting Goods Open Champion. For the 2nd-straight year, Padraig Harrington delivered an impressive back 9 to win. Harrington shot a 63 on the day, with a 28 on the final 9 holes. The defending champ birdied holes 12 through 15, eagled on 16 to tie Joe Durant for the lead, then took the lead with another birdie on 17. On 18, Ernie Els failed to convert a birdie, which would’ve forced a playoff. With the miss, Harrington becomes the first to win back-to-back Dick’s Sporting Goods Open Championships.

“It feels great, said Harrington. It’s obviously a shock and surprise. Couldn’t have seen that coming with nine holes to go, but you have to stay patient. You know, I made the nice par on eleven, trying to turn things around. Then, after making three-in-a-row, I started looking at the leaderboard to see what I needed to do.”

Harrington’s win came with an impressive day of golf, but the field was not far behind. Round 1 leader and the leader at the beginning of the day, Joe Durant finished just one shot behind at -17. Behind Durant was Ernie Els (-16), Dicky Pride (-15), and a three way tie for 5th at 14 under par.

As meaningful as this year’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Open was to the region, the Dick’s Open Pro-Am carried just as much weight for the Twin Tiers. This year’s Pro-Am marked the end of Horseheads native Joey Sindelar’s full-time playing career. The two-time winner of the BC Open returned to En-Joie, to play in the Pro-Am and promote the event. With 2023 seeing the end of a local legend’s full-time playing career, the event saw another local name make history. Horseheads native Logan Knowles became the first golfer, born with a disability, to play in the Dick’s Open Pro-Am.