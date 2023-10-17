BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Haverling and Hornell girl’s soccer each earn lopsided shutout wins in the Section V Class B tournament pre-quarterfinals.

The opening round of the Section V girl’s soccer tournament was headlined by big wins from Haverling and Hornell. Haverling cruised past Wayland-Cohocton, on Tuesday. The Rams picked up the 6-0 win, behind 4 first half goals from St. Bonaventure commit Ella Yartym. Haverling’s all-time leading scorer’s first 2 goals, were separated by less than a minute.

In Hornell, the 6th ranked Red Raiders rolled to victory over 11th ranked Marcus-Whitman. In the first half, freshman Raegan Evingham scored off of a pass from fellow classmate Ella White. Hornell struck again with just over 5 minutes left in the 1st half. Evingham netted her 2 goal of the game, off of a Wildcat turnover. The Red Raiders wrapped up the win with 2 more goals in the 2nd half. Hornell tallied their 3rd goal from Lillian Hoyt on a net-front pass from Abby O’Donoghue, while Silvia Carretto capped off the win.

(Photo/Video Courtesy: Peish Sports) Hornell freshman Raegan Evingham celebrates her 2 goal game vs. Marcus-Whitman.

A full look at day 1 of boy’s and girl’s soccer playoff action is listed below:

Section IV Boy’s Tournament:

Class C:

#5 Marathon 6 – #12 Watkins Glen 0

#7 Walton/Downsville 3 – #10 Tioga 1

Section V Boy’s Tournament:

Class D –

#13 Avoca-Prattsburgh 1 – #4 HAC 0

Next Round: #13 Avoca-Prattsburgh vs. #5 Arkport-Canaseraga – 10/20, 6 p.m. at TBD

Section V Girl’s Tournament:

#1 Haverling 6 – #16 Wayland-Cohocton 0

Next Round: #1 Haverling vs. #8 Le Roy – 10/20, 6 p.m. at Haverling High School

#6 Hornell 4 – #11 Marcus-Whitman 0

Next Round: #6 Hornell vs. #3 Mynderse – 10/20, 6 p.m. at Mynderse Academy

Class C2 –

#5 Dundee/Bradford 2 – #12 Alexander 1

Next Round: #5 Dundee/Bradford vs. #4 Byron-Bergen – 10/20, time and location TBD.

Class C1 –

#10 York/Pavilion 2 – #7 Addison 1

#4 Bloomfield 3 – #13 Campbell-Savona 0

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on post-season high school soccer in the Twin Tiers.