ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Haverling and Watkins Glen girl’s soccer each defend their sectional titles.

(Photo Courtesy: Section V Girl’s Soccer)

Watkins Glen completed their journey to a 2nd-straight Section IV Class C crown on Friday at Chenango Valley High School. The Lake Hawks earned the 1-0 win off of an Ava Kelly goal in the 1st half over Trumansburg. Watkins Glen now moves to 18-1, following the win in the rematch of the 2022 Class C title game. The Lake Hawks will look to continue their memorable season in the regional round of the state tournament. Watkins Glen will play the winner of Sauquoit Valley and Beaver River.

In Section V, Haverling claimed their 4th consecutive Class B title. The Rams picked up a 2-0 win over Mynderse at Penn Yan Academy. Haverling will next head to the state tournament against an opponent to be determined.

For continuing coverage on the postseason runs of Watkins Glen and Haverling girl’s soccer, stick with 18 Sports.