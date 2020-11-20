Haverling boys soccer wins third straight sectional title

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Haverling boys soccer team are sectional champs for a third straight year.

The top-seeded Rams defeated sixth-seeded Bishop Kearney 3-0 at home in the Section V Class B2 finals on Thursday. Braden Yartym scored a goal in the first half to give Haverling a 1-0 lead at halftime. The Rams scored two goals in less than two minutes early in the second half. Freshman Ezra Hoad scored a goal to put the Rams up 2-0 then assisted on a goal scored by Tony Orfanidis to give Haverling a 3-0 lead.

With no state tournament this year Haverling finishes their season with a record of 14-1.

In girls soccer, third-seeded Arkport/Canaseraga won a Section V Class D1 title with a 2-1 win in overtime on the road against top-seeded Fillmore. Fourth-seeded Jasper-Troupsburg lost in the Class D2 title game on the road against third-seeded Batavia Notre Dame 4-0.

