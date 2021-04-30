Haverling falls to Livonia in sectional finals

LIVONIA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Livonia football team got off to a fast start against Haverling and didn’t look back as they won a sectional title on Friday.

The top-seeded Bulldogs defeated the second-seeded Rams at home 44-0 in the Section V Class C title game. Livonia jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter on two touchdown runs by quarterback Alex Minnehan in their first two possessions. Steffan Gwyn put Livonia in front 24-0 in the first quarter on a 30-yard touchdown run. The Bulldogs led 36-0 at halftime.

Haverling finishes their season with a record of 7-1.