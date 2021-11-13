Haverling football falls in sectional finals to ER/Gananda in overtime

CALEDONIA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Haverling football team lost a hard fought battle in overtime in the sectional finals on Saturday.

(Video courtesy: Varsity Media Sports Network)

The Rams lost to East Rochester/Gananda in overtime 18-12 in the Section V Class C finals at Caledonia-Mumford High School. Haverling took a 12-6 lead in overtime on a touchdown run by AJ Brotz. The Bombers answered back with two straight touchdown runs by Chaunsey Gilbert to take an 18-12 lead and they would hold on to win the title.

Check out the highlights and High School scores from Saturday are listed below.

Boys soccer

Class B state semifinals

Haverling 7, Beekmantown 0

Girls soccer

Class C state semifinals

AuSable Valley 2, Elmira Notre Dame 0

Volleyball

Class AA state quarterfinals

Pine Bush 3, Horseheads 1

Class D state quarterfinals

Candor 3, LaFayette 0

Football

Section IV 8-man finals

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 50, Groton 12

District IV Class AA semifinals

Mount Carmel 35, Troy 7

Section V Class C finals

East Rochester/Gananda 18, Haverling 12 – F/OT