Haverling football falls in sectional finals to ER/Gananda in overtime

CALEDONIA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Haverling football team lost a hard fought battle in overtime in the sectional finals on Saturday.
(Video courtesy: Varsity Media Sports Network)
The Rams lost to East Rochester/Gananda in overtime 18-12 in the Section V Class C finals at Caledonia-Mumford High School. Haverling took a 12-6 lead in overtime on a touchdown run by AJ Brotz. The Bombers answered back with two straight touchdown runs by Chaunsey Gilbert to take an 18-12 lead and they would hold on to win the title.
Check out the highlights and High School scores from Saturday are listed below.
Boys soccer
Class B state semifinals
Haverling 7, Beekmantown 0
Girls soccer
Class C state semifinals
AuSable Valley 2, Elmira Notre Dame 0
Volleyball
Class AA state quarterfinals
Pine Bush 3, Horseheads 1
Class D state quarterfinals
Candor 3, LaFayette 0
Football
Section IV 8-man finals
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 50, Groton 12
District IV Class AA semifinals
Mount Carmel 35, Troy 7
Section V Class C finals
East Rochester/Gananda 18, Haverling 12 – F/OT