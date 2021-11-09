Haverling football looks to bring home sectional title

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Haverling football team is back in the sectional finals.

Third-seeded Haverling will take on top-seeded East Rochester/Gananda in the Section V Class C finals on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Caledonia-Mumford. The Rams will ride a seven-game winning streak into the finals. ” Tonight there was a lot of energy and I feel like our guys just really wanna win and get this done and win that sectional title,” said Haverling head coach Matt Ford.

Haverling (8-1) is back in the sectional finals after falling to Livonia in the title game this past spring. The Rams are determined to have a different outcome in the finals this season. ” We want it a lot more. Last year was a little disappointing but this year we are working hard to make sure that we are prepared,” said Haverling senior wide receiver AJ Brotz.

It will be a busy weekend for Brotz. The multi-sport athlete is also a goalie on the boys soccer team. AJ plans to play in goal for the Rams in the Class B state semifinals on Saturday morning against Beekmantown in Middletown then travel to Cal-Mum to play in the sectional title game. “It is a big weekend. It’s a big commitment but I’m glad we’re here. Both teams made it this far and it should be fun,” said Brotz.