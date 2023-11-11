ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Saturday night was one of both celebration and heartbreak on the high school sports scene.

(Video Courtesy: Candor High School YouTube)

Haverling girls soccer punched their ticket back to the NYSPHSAA Class B final with an overtime win against Marcellus. In the state volleyball tournament, Elmira’s magical run came to a close, while Candor won and advanced in their home gym.

Haverling girls soccer will have another shot at the program’s first state title, thanks to a overtime win. The Rams opened their game at Cortland High School with an early goal from Arkansas commit, Keegan Smith. Marcellus responded to the goal with 22 minutes left in regulation, as Lexie Fragnito found the back of the net on a deep strike. Tied a 1 a piece, the game would come down to a sudden death overtime. Off of a set piece, Smith delivered a clutch goal from long range, brushing off of the fingers of the keeper and earning the win. The 2-1 victory sends the Rams back to the state final, in which they lost in the same fashion as Saturday’s semifinal, last year. Haverling will take on Section 11’s Babylon this Sunday, on SUNY Cortland’s Grady Field at 9:30 a.m.

On the volleyball court, Elmira fell to Pine Bush in the Class AAA regional round of the state tournament at Candor High School. The Express were overpowered by Pine Bush in each set, despite several scoring runs. Pine Bush bested Elmira 3-0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-18). Despite the loss, the Express can celebrate their best season in program history. Elmira won their first ever Section IV title and swept Corning, Horseheads, and Edison on the year. In the Class D regional, Candor beat Keio Academy of N.Y. in straight sets (25-5, 25-20, 25-8). The Coyotes will look to continue their dominant run, as they battle Chautauqua Lake in the state semifinal. The matchup will take place next Saturday, November 18th at the Cool Insuring Arena, in Gens Falls, New York at 7:15 p.m.

Stick with 18 Sports as Haverling girls soccer and Candor volleyball compete for a state title.