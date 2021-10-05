Haverling girls soccer improves to 10-1

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Haverling girls soccer team improved to 10-1 this season with a dominant win at home on Tuesday.

The Rams defeated Wayland-Cohocton 9-0. Haverling took a 1-0 lead just over a minute into the game on a goal scored by Gillian Oksinski that was assisted by Ella Yartym. Yartym scored two goals early in the first half and finished the game with two goals and two assists. Lillian Dickson had two goals and an assist for the Rams and Carla Strasser added two goals for Haverling. The Rams are ranked 19th in the state in Class B.

Check out the highlights and scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Girls soccer

Haverling 9, Wayland-Cohocton 0

Wyalusing 2, Athens 1

Northeast Bradford 4, Wellsboro 1

Boys soccer

Port Byron/Union Springs 1, Elmira Notre Dame 0 – F/OT

Lansing 8, Waverly 0

Elmira 2, Binghamton 1 – F/OT

Ithaca 4, Corning 1



Volleyball

Horseheads 3, Elmira 0

Corning 3, Ithaca 2

