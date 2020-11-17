Haverling girls soccer tops Dansville in sectional semifinals

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Haverling girls soccer team will play for a sectional title on Wednesday.

The Rams defeated Dansville 3-1 at home on Monday in the Section V Class B2 semifinals. Lillian Dickson scored two goals early in the first half for the Rams to put Haverling in front 2-0. Keegan Smith scored on a header off a corner kick by Mya Rusak to give the Rams a 3-0 lead heading into halftime. Sophia Frisiras scored the lone goal of the game for the Mustangs in the second half to cut the lead to 3-1.

Second-seeded Haverling (12-2) will face fourth-seeded Le Roy in the Section V Class B2 finals on Wednesday at a site yet to be determined.

Third-seeded Hornell (10-3-1) defeated second-seeded Newark 4-1 on the road on Monday in the Section V Class B1 semifinals. The Red Raiders will face eighth-seeded Greece Olympia in the sectional finals on Wednesday at a site yet to be determined.

