CORTLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – Haverling girls soccer has finally claimed a state title.

One year after falling short of a state crown in overtime, Haverling girls soccer completed their redemption story. Sunday morning, the Rams defeated Babylon 1-0 at Cortland High School, to claim the program’s first ever state title. University of Arkansas commit Keegan Smith scored a header off of a corner kick from Saint Bonaventure commit Ella Yartym, just over a minute into the game. The connection between two of the program’s best, would be all that the Rams needed for the win.

Haverling’s first NYSPHSAA Class B crown comes, following a banner season. In the state tournament, the Blue and White defeated Southwestern 4-0, before rattling off a 2-1 overtime win against Marcellus, then the state title win over Babylon.

The Rams went 21-1 this year, claiming both the Section V and state titles in Class B. Standout Ella Yartym surpassed 100 career goals, making her the all-time leading scorer in program history. The senior also broke her own program record, scoring 6 goals in a single game in sectionals, against Way-Co. Fellow NCAA Division I commit Keegan Smith, was 2nd on the team in scoring, but delivered multiple clutch goals on the Rams’ state title run. Smith opened the scoring for Haverling in Saturday’s state semifinal, then punched her team’s ticket back to the final with an overtime winner. The Arkansas bound senior, then added her 3rd goal in 2 games, notching the game-winner for the state title.

18 Sports congratulates the Haverling Rams on winning their first ever NYSPHSAA Soccer title.