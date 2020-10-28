Haverling moves to 7-1 with win over Letchworth/Warsaw

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Haverling boys soccer team is having another big season.

The Rams moved to 7-1 this season with a 4-1 win at home against Letchworth/Warsaw on a rainy Tuesday evening. Haverling took a 1-0 lead just over eight minutes into the game on a goal scored by Zach Musso. The United answered back later in the first half on a goal by Hunter Elliott that tied the game at 1. The Rams regained the lead as Keefer Calkins found DJ Smith in front for the go-ahead goal to make it a 2-1 game with less than five minutes to go in the first half. Haverling led 2-1 at halftime. Calkins and Tony Orfanidis added goals in the second half for the Rams.

Haverling won a sectional title and made it all the way to the Class B state semifinals last season.

Haverling hosts Wayland-Cohocton on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.