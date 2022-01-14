Haverling soccer standout Keefer Calkins signs with Bloomsburg

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Haverling soccer standout Keefer Calkins made his college plans official on Friday.

Calkins signed his national letter of intent to play Division II soccer for Bloomsburg. The senior broke the school’s all-time career scoring mark this past season. Calkins scored 29 goals and had six assists this past season and has always dreamed of playing at the next level. ” I’ve always wanted to be a college soccer player. To finally say I’m going to be one it’s exciting,” said Calkins.

Keefer helped the Rams have a huge season. Haverling went 22-1 and made it all the way to the Class B state finals for the first time in 25 years. The Rams also won their fourth straight Section V Class B2 title.