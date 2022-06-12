CICERO, N.Y. (WETM) – Haverling’s Keefer Calkins shined at states this weekend for the Rams.

(Photos courtesy: Haverling Athletics, @NYSPHSAA)

Haverling senior Keefer Calkins placed second overall in the pentathlon at the New York State Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School this weekend. Calkins scored 3,223 points just 129 points off the overall winner Ian Szemcsak from East Rochester.

The pentathlon consists of the 110 Hurdles (16.09), high Jump (5’9”), shot put (35’7”), long jump (21’4”), and the 1500 meter run (4:41). Four out of the five events were personal bests for Calkins who will play college soccer at Bloomsburg University.