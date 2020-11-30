Haverling’s Keefer Calkins wins Male Fall MVP

BATH, N.Y. ( WETM) – Thousands of votes are in and our Male Fall MVP had a huge season for the Rams.

Haverling soccer standout Keefer Calkins has been voted the 18 Sports Male Fall MVP. The junior scored 29 goals and had six assists to help the Rams win their third straight Section V Class B2 title this season. Calkins had a big performance for Haverling in the sectional semifinals with five goals in a 6-0 win against Williamson.

Calkins received 56 percent of the total votes.

The 18 Sports Female Fall MVP winner will be announced on Tuesday.