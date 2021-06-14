Hawks defeat Ithaca to capture second straight Class A title

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys lacrosse team capped off a huge season by winning a sectional title at home on Monday.

Top-seeded Corning defeated rival and second-seeded Ithaca 14-9 to win their second straight Section IV Class A title. Chase Sposito put the Little Red in front with a goal with 1:05 left to go in the first half and Ithaca took a 6-5 lead into halftime.

Corning senior Max Freeman bounced in a go-ahead goal in the third quarter to give the Hawks a 7-6 lead. The Hawks outscored the Little Red 6-1 in the third quarter to take an 11-7 lead into the fourth quarter. “Ithaca came out and played really well. We knew they would. We started getting key shots. Getting the matchups that we really wanted to and defensively we got some stops,” said Corning head coach Chris Hogue.

Senior Kelly DuPree led Corning in scoring with five goals and Freeman added three goals for the Hawks. With no state tournament this year Corning finishes their season with a record of 15-1.