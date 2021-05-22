Hawks earn comeback win over M-E on senior day

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning girls lacrosse team earned a comeback win on senior day on Saturday.

The Hawks erased an early deficit to defeat Maine-Endwell at Corning Memorial Stadium 13-8. Reagan McQuade scored the first three goals of the game in the first half to give the Spartans an early 3-0 lead. Corning would come back and tie the game at halftime 6-6 and would take the lead in the second half.

Jenna DiNardo led the Hawks in scoring with five goals and two assists. Kaityln DiNardo added three goals and Hannah Shaddock made 11 saves in goal for Corning. McQuade scored a game-high seven goals for Maine-Endwell.

Corning is on the road against Vestal on Monday at 7:00 p.m.