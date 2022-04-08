HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks earned a victory on the road Friday night.

The Corning girls lacrosse team defeated Horseheads on the road 13-5. Brooke Sumner scored two straight goals for the Blue Raiders in the first half to tie the game at 2. The Hawks would regain the lead and a goal by Jenna DiNardo assisted by Ashlee Volpe gave the Hawks a 5-2 lead in the first half.

Check out the highlights and scores from Friday night.

Girls lacrosse

Corning 13, Horseheads 5

Vestal 14, Elmira 3

Baseball

Corning 5, Maine-Endwell 2

Sayre 13, Williamson 1

Waverly 7, WG/O-M 2

Athens 4, Wellsboro 3



Softball

Maine-Endwell 7, Corning 3

Newfield 8, Odessa-Montour 6

Spencer-Van Etten 15, Watkins Glen 0

