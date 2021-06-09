Hawks fall to Ithaca in sectional finals

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning girls lacrosse team started strong but lost in the sectional finals to Ithaca on Wednesday.

Top-seeded Ithaca defeated second-seeded Corning 13-6 at home to win their third straight Section IV Class A title. Corning scored the first two goals of the game and led 2-0 late in the first half. The Little Red would score five straight goals to take a 5-2 lead into halftime.

Jenna DiNardo led the Hawks in scoring with three goals and an assist. Maddie Hall had four goals and an assist for Ithaca and Shea Baker also scored four goals for the Little Red.