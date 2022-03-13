Hawks fall to Mount Vernon in state quarterfinals

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks had their season come to an end against an undefeated opponent on Sunday.

The Corning boys basketball team lost to undefeated Mount Vernon 77-48 in the Class AA state quarterfinals at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton. The Hawks trailed 19-18 at the end of the first quarter. The Knights built a 40-29 lead heading into halftime and would pull away in the second half to advance to the state semifinals.

Corning won a Section IV Class AA title this season and finish with a record of 15-3.