Hawks move to 4-0 with win over Blue Raiders

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys basketball team stayed undefeated this season on Monday.

The Hawks defeated Horseheads at home 63-55 to move to 4-0 this season. Corning got off to a good start and jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the first quarter. The Blue Raiders would chip away at the lead and trailed 29-25 at halftime.

Aidan Chamberlin had a team-high 15 points for Corning and Justin Rodriguez added 11 for the Hawks. Andrew McLaughlin led Horseheads in scoring with 15 and Dominic Pagano added 12 for the Blue Raiders.

More scores from Monday are listed below.

Boys basketball

Troy 61, Towanda 43

Wellsboro 75, North Penn/Mansfield 66 – overtime

Girls basketball

Towanda 57, Troy 35

Wellsboro 39, North Penn/Mansfield 20