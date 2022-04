CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks stayed undefeated this season with a win at home on Saturday.

The Corning boys lacrosse team defeated St. Francis 16-7. Corning took a 9-4 lead into halftime. The reigning Section IV Class A champs move to an undefeated 9-0 this season. Ethan Hart scored five goals for Corning. Mikey Gigliotti added three goals and three assists and Chris Grimaldi tallied four goals and two assists for the Hawks.

Corning hosts Johnson City on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.