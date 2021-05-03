Hawks open season with win over Blue Raiders

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning girls lacrosse team opened up their season with a win at home on Monday.

The Hawks defeated Horseheads in their home opener 17-7. Corning led 10-4 at halftime. Maddy Gill scored six goals for Corning and Jenna DiNardo added 4 goals and 4 assists for the Hawks. Vanessa Stevens and Abby Christmas each scored two goals for the Blue Raiders.

More High School scores from Monday are listed below.

Baseball

Horseheads 6, Maine-Endwell 0
Elmira Notre Dame 13, SVEC 2
Elmira 3, Johnson City 2
Corning 6, Vestal 0

Softball

Maine-Endwell 10, Horseheads 0
Corning 7, Vestal 3
Elmira Notre Dame 28, Watkins Glen 0

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now