Hawks open season with win over Blue Raiders

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning girls lacrosse team opened up their season with a win at home on Monday.

The Hawks defeated Horseheads in their home opener 17-7. Corning led 10-4 at halftime. Maddy Gill scored six goals for Corning and Jenna DiNardo added 4 goals and 4 assists for the Hawks. Vanessa Stevens and Abby Christmas each scored two goals for the Blue Raiders.

More High School scores from Monday are listed below.

Baseball

Horseheads 6, Maine-Endwell 0

Elmira Notre Dame 13, SVEC 2

Elmira 3, Johnson City 2

Corning 6, Vestal 0

Softball

Maine-Endwell 10, Horseheads 0

Corning 7, Vestal 3

Elmira Notre Dame 28, Watkins Glen 0