ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys lacrosse team moved to 7-0 with a win on the road on Monday.

Corning stayed undefeated this season with an 11-3 win on the road against Elmira in rainy and snowy conditions in Elmira. Ethan Hart had a game-high four goals for the Hawks and 18 Sports Athlete of the Week Nick Volpe added three goals for Corning.

Corning hosts Horseheads on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Elmira is on the road against Vestal on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

Check out the highlights and scores from Monday are listed below.

Boys lacrosse

Corning 11, Elmira 3

Chenango Forks 17, Elmira Notre Dame 2