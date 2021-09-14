Hawks top Blue Raiders at home in boys soccer

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys soccer team earned a victory under the lights at Corning Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.

Corning defeated Horseheads at home 3-1. The Hawks took a 1-0 lead less than five minutes into the game on a goal scored by Lennart Jensen. Horseheads goalie Carson Smith and Corning goalie Caleb Anderson both made big saves in the first half.

Check out the highlights and scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Boys soccer

Corning 3, Horseheads 1

Waverly 6, Newark Valley 2

Ithaca 2, Elmira 1

Haverling 8, Dansville 0

Volleyball

Horseheads 3, Vestal 2

Corning 3, Maine-Endwell 2

Tioga 3, Candor 2

Waverly 3, S-VE 2

Girls swimming

Corning 98, Johnson City 76