Hawks win home opener against Crusaders

Local Sports

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys basketball team is off to a 2-0 start this season.

The Hawks defeated Elmira Notre Dame 63-40 in their home opener on Saturday. The Crusaders jumped out to a 5-0 start. The Hawks would comeback and take a 31-25 lead into halftime. Justin Rodriguez led all scorers with 18 points for Corning and Aiden Proudfoot added 17 points for the Hawks. Eric Bukowinski had a team-high 12 points for the Crusaders.

More High School scores from Saturday are listed below.

Boys Basketball

North Penn/Liberty 62, Sayre 51

Girls Basketball

Waverly 59, Horseheads 53
Corning 35, Elmira Notre Dame 21
Thomas A. Edison 46, Odessa-Montour 41 – overtime
Haverling 45, Le Roy 25
Sullivan County 65, Towanda 30

