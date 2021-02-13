Hawks win home opener against Crusaders

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys basketball team is off to a 2-0 start this season.
The Hawks defeated Elmira Notre Dame 63-40 in their home opener on Saturday. The Crusaders jumped out to a 5-0 start. The Hawks would comeback and take a 31-25 lead into halftime. Justin Rodriguez led all scorers with 18 points for Corning and Aiden Proudfoot added 17 points for the Hawks. Eric Bukowinski had a team-high 12 points for the Crusaders.
More High School scores from Saturday are listed below.
Boys Basketball
North Penn/Liberty 62, Sayre 51
Girls Basketball
Waverly 59, Horseheads 53
Corning 35, Elmira Notre Dame 21
Thomas A. Edison 46, Odessa-Montour 41 – overtime
Haverling 45, Le Roy 25
Sullivan County 65, Towanda 30