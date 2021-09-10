Hawks win home opener in straight sets

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning volleyball team won their home opener in straight sets on Thursday.

The Hawks defeated Johnson City 25-12, 25-13, and 25-17. Maddy Bouton had nine kills, four blocks and four aces for Corning. Jenna DiNardo had 11 assists and three digs and Olivia Keegan added five kills and four digs for the Hawks.

Check out the highlights and scores from Thursday are listed below.

Volleyball

Horseheads 3, Union-Endicott 1
Corning 3, Johnson City 0
Maine-Endwell 3, Elmira 0
Tioga 3, Watkins Glen 0
Candor 3, Thomas A. Edison 1
Towanda 3, Sayre 0

Girls soccer

Corning 1, Maine-Endwell 0

Boys soccer

Waverly 3, Elmira Notre Dame 0

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports

 

Trending Now