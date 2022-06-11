CICERO, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks crowned four more state champs on Saturday.

(Photos courtesy: @CorningHawks)

The Corning boys track & field team won a state title in the 4×800 meter relay at the New York State Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday. The team of Gabe Cornfield, Ashton Bange, Jack Gregorski, and Tevin McLaren brought home a state title for the Hawks with a winning time of 7:49.70. Gregorski also won a state title in the 3,200 meters on Friday and finishes his senior school year with five state titles.

The Corning girls 4×800 meter relay team of Faithe Ketchum, Julia Hluck, Lauren Gerow and Cristina Gaskievicz finished in fifth place.