CORAL GABLES, F.L. (WETM) – Corning grad Trevor Henneman went deep on the big stage on Saturday.

(Photo courtesy: Canisius Athletics)

Henneman hit a solo home run for Canisius baseball in the NCAA Regionals against sixth-seeded Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The solo blast to left gave the Golden Griffins a 3-1 lead in the top of the second inning. The Hurricanes would come back to win 11-6.

Henneman went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored. Trevor has now hit safely in seven straight games and in eight of his last nine.

Canisius will face either Ole Miss or Arizona in an elimination game on Sunday.