ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM ) – The Elmira Pioneers jump back into the win column, thanks to a big day from Ray Hernandez.

The Elmira Pioneers earned a hard fought, 7-6 win over Auburn, on Sunday. The Pioneers powered past the Doubledays with an 8th inning home run and stout defense. Elmira started off red hot at Dunn Field, scoring 4 runs in the first 3 innings. Auburn responded in the 4th, leading to an eventual tie.

Tied at 6 a piece in the in the 8th inning, Ray Hernandez blasted a solo home run to give the Pios the eventual winning run. Hernandez led Elmira at the plate, going 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and a run. Hernandez added a triple to his stat line, along with the big home run. John Schroeder went 2 for 2 with a run and RBI and Spencer Aubin went 2 for 3 with a run and RBI of his own for the Pios.

On the mound, Auburn’s Devin MacWaters had an impressive relief outing. MacWaters pitched just over and inning, not allowing a run, while striking out 3. Devin Murray got the start for Elmira, giving up his first 6 runs of the season, but striking out 7. Christian Zilli relieved Murray and struck out 2, while Brendan Ferrari closed out the game.

The Pioneers return to action Wednesday, June 28th for a home game against Jamestown. Elmira follows that game up with another 6:35 p.m. contest, in a non-league game against Finger Lakes.