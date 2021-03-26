High School football week 2 highlights

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Week two of High School football in Section IV and Section V began on Friday night.

Corning, Elmira Notre Dame, and Haverling all won big in week two.

Check out the Friday night highlights and scoreboard listed below.

High School football

Corning 56, Newark Valley 6
Elmira Notre Dame 49, Thomas A. Edison 0
Haverling 30, East Rochester/Gananda 6
Livonia 47, Hornell 6

Boys soccer

Corning 5, Johnson City 1
S-VE/Candor 7, Newark Valley 0

Volleyball

Livonia 3, Haverling 1

Women’s ice hockey

Elmira College 12, Chatham 0

Men’s ice hockey

Elmira College 5, Chatham 1

FPHL

Elmira 4, Port Huron 3

