High School football week 2 highlights

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Week two of High School football in Section IV and Section V began on Friday night.
Corning, Elmira Notre Dame, and Haverling all won big in week two.
Check out the Friday night highlights and scoreboard listed below.
High School football
Corning 56, Newark Valley 6
Elmira Notre Dame 49, Thomas A. Edison 0
Haverling 30, East Rochester/Gananda 6
Livonia 47, Hornell 6
Boys soccer
Corning 5, Johnson City 1
S-VE/Candor 7, Newark Valley 0
Volleyball
Livonia 3, Haverling 1
Women’s ice hockey
Elmira College 12, Chatham 0
Men’s ice hockey
Elmira College 5, Chatham 1
FPHL
Elmira 4, Port Huron 3