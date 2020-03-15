High School sports practices postponed due to school closings

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – High School sports practices and contests in both winter and spring sports were postponed across the Southern Tier on Saturday.

Schools in Chemung and Steuben Counties announced on Saturday that they will be closing due to the coronavirus outbreak. Chemung County schools are dismissing students at the end of school on Monday until April 14th. Steuben County is closing schools from March 18th thru April 12th.

The Elmira girls and the Newfield and Avoca boys basketball teams are still hoping to play in the state tournament that was postponed on Thursday. The teams will not be allowed to practice until the schools reopen in April.

Stay with 18 Sports for further updates on sports being postponed in the Twin Tiers due to the coronavirus outbreak.