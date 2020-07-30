18 Sports Exclusive: Hilfiger makes historic donation of Ernie Davis memorabilia

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Tommy Hilfiger made an unforgettable donation of a signed football by Ernie Davis along with a signed check to the Economic Opportunity Program.

The football is an authentic 1959 Syracuse Orangemen team-signed football with 45 signatures on it including the legendary Ernie Davis’ signature.

Letter of Authenticity from PSA/DNA Authentication Services

Along with the football Hilfiger also sent a certified check that was sent to Ernie Davis from the Clevland Browns during his playing days. The check was sent to him to help with his expenses while traveling. That check also has Davis’ signature on the back of it.

According to Tommy’s sister, Betsy, Tommy has looked up to Ernie Davis his whole life and always viewed him as a mentor.

Other notable signatures on the football include: Leon Cholakis, Lou Mautino, Maury Youmans, Otis Godfrey, Bob Yates, and Ben Schwartzwalder.