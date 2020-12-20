HISTORY! Bills clinch first AFC East title since 1995

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) – Offense and defense shined for the Buffalo Bills, as they clinch the AFC East for the first time since 1995 with a 48-19 win over the Denver Broncos. Josh Allen threw two touchdowns in the first half and ran for another, and the defense got a score of its own to help Buffalo pick up the historic win.

Buffalo started the scoring when Josh Allen connected with Dawson Knox late in the first quarter to give them a 7-0 lead.

They extended that lead in the 2nd quarter when Allen carried it in himself on a 24-yard touchdown. It was Allen’s 25th career rushing TD, and it put the Bills in front 14-0.

Allen followed that up with another touchdown pass, connecting with Jake Kumerow on a 22-yard strike. This was Kumerow’s first touchdown catch of the year, and he became the 13th player to catch a TD pass for the Bills this season.

Buffalo’s defense allowed a Broncos touchdown late in the second to give the Bills a 21-13 halftime lead.

That defense made up for it in the second half, though. After Allen scored again on a one-yard run, the defense forced a fumble from Drew Lock. Jerry Hughes scooped up the loose ball and returned it 21 yards for the score to make it 35-13.

This was the second career touchdown for Hughes and his first since 2014.

Buffalo only allowed one more touchdown on defense, and scored two field goals and one late touchdown run by Devin Singletary to secure the 48-19 win.

Allen finished with 359 yards passing and two touchdowns through the air. He also ran for 33 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Buffalo’s record now sits at 11-3. They move on to face the New England Patriots in Foxboro on Monday, December 28th.