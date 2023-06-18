DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads beats Dansville on the road, following a loss, completing a previously suspended game.

The Horseheads Hitmen beat Dansville, as immediate revenge for a loss in a continued game, on Sunday. The Gliders defeated the Hitmen 8-7 to start the day of baseball, completing the final inning and half of the June 13th contest between the teams. After the completion of the June 13th game, Horseheads shut down Dansville with a balanced offensive effort, 7-3.

The Hitmen saw a 3-hit day from Nate Prince, who helped guide the team at the plate. Prince posted 2 runs and an RBI on the day. Multiple Hitmen recorded a run or RBI on offense, while on the mound, Derrick Lewis pitched a complete game. The Montour Falls native tossed 9 innings, allowing 4 hits, 3 runs, and struck out 6.

Horseheads will look to make it 2 straight wins, as they continue their road trip tomorrow in Hornell for a 7 p.m. start.