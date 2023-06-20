ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Hitmen fell to the Rochester Ridgemen in a low scoring battle.

Horseheads and Rochester competed in a close game, on Tuesday, with the Ridgemen earning the 2-1 win. The Hitmen started he afternoon contest taking a 1-0 lead, thanks to an RBI from Nate Kearney. Rochester tied the game in the bottom of the 1st after Mason White hit an RBI sacrifice fly to score Cooper Mills.

For the next 2 and a half innings the bats went silent, until the Ridgemen broke through for the decisive run in the 4th. The Rochester run came from David Stechow, who scored Kody Putnam on a base hit.

Rochester pitching shut down the Hitmen bats with 4 Ridgemen striking out 12 and allowing just 2 hits.

The Hitmen return to action against Olean on Thursday at 7 p.m.