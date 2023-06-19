HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Hitmen hold off Hornell to earn a 9-8 road win.

The Horseheads Hitmen hoped to cruise to victory on Monday night, but ended up in a battle late in the game. Horseheads had no trouble out of the gates, putting up 8 runs in the 2nd inning. Horseheads grad Ryan Scott and Haverling’s A.J. Brotz pushed across runs as part of the early barrage. Hornell would respond with defense as Tim McClare and Hornell native Gates Miller slowed the Hitmen attack, allowing 3 runs, but only 1 earned.

The Steamers cut the Hitmen lead to 9-3 by the top of the 7th, then exploded with 4 runs in the bottom half. Hornell’s Tim Burns started the rally by blasting a 2-run home run, as part of a 2-hit, 3-RBI night. Dryden’s Bradley Perry settled in after allowing a big Steamers inning, giving up one more score in the bottom of the 9th before closing out the game.

Four Hitmen led the team with 2 hits on the night, including knocks from 3-NYS Section IV alumni. Horseheads grads Ryan Scott went 2 for 6, Lucas Granger went 2 for 3, scoring 3, and Endicott native Gabe Fellows added 2 hits and 2 RBIs.

The Horseheads Hitmen continue their road trip for a game against the Rochester Ridgemen, tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m.