OLEAN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Hitmen outlasted Olean in a high scoring battle on the road.

The Horseheads Hitmen earned a huge win over Olean, on Friday. The Hitmen defeated the Oilers 14-9 in 10 innings. Horseheads fell behind 3-1 by the 4th inning, but stormed back. The Hitmen scored 4 runs in the 6th to take the lead. Olean committed multiple errors and wild pitches, assisting the Hitmen in taking the 1-run edge. The Oilers tied the game at 4 in the 7th, then took a 9-5 lead thanks to a rally by their 9 through 3 batters.

The Hitmen answered the Oilers with 4 runs in the 9th inning. Sean Serrano kicked off the rally with an 2-RBI single. In the 10th, Horseheads overwhelmed the Oilers at the plate. Haverling grad A.J Brotz started the scoring with a 2-RBI triple, putting his team ahead 11-9. Nate Kearney and Brotz scored on wild pitches to follow, then Darryn Callahan scored off of a groundout from Nate Prince. Friday was a big night at the plate for the Hitmen. All but one batter in the Horseheads lineup crossed the plate, at least once in the contest.

Horseheads will return home for a doubleheader tomorrow night against Cortland. The big Saturday of baseball action begins at noon, with the 2nd game following at 2:30 p.m. Tomorrow’s games will be free of charge, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Horseheads Fire Department.