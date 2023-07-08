HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Hitmen fell to Cortland, despite big bats in a high scoring doubleheader.

The Horseheads Hitmen and Cortland Crush battled in a doubleheader, which saw 56 total runs scored. The Saturday games were both claimed by Cortland, but with no shortage of big plays from both teams.

In game one, Cortland beat the Hitmen 17-11 in a back an forth contest. The Hitmen and Crush tied at 3 after 1 inning of play, then Cortland poured on runs from the 2nd until the 4th, taking a 15-3 edge. Most notably, Cortland’s Nick Mahar hit a 2-run home run which propelled the Crush to a 6-run 2nd frame.

In the bottom of the 5th, Horseheads stormed back into the game with 7-runs. The Hitmen began the rally with an RBI double from Haverling grad A.J. Brotz, then 2 consecutive RBI singles from Will Roda and Aidan Sturtevant. Two batters later, Horseheads grad Ryan Scott stepped up to the plate with bases loaded and delivered a grand slam. The four bagger counts for Scott’s first home run with the Hitmen. In the 6th, an error would cost Horseheads 2 runs, putting them down 17-10. In the 7th and final inning, the Hitmen could only muster 1 run, on a wild pitch.

Game 2 delivered another double digit battle, with the Crush winning 16-12. Horseheads jumped out to a 6-3 lead by the 2nd inning, thanks to a 2-run home run from Brotz and solo homer from Horseheads grad Lucas Granger. Cortland’s Eric Giarnese added a monster home run in the 2nd, as well. In the 3rd, Brotz delivered his 2nd 2-run home run of the game in response to a 2-run top half by Cortland. The Crush flipped the game on Horseheads over the next 3 innings, outscoring the Hitmen 9-0. In the 7th and final inning, the Hitmen once again looked to overcome a deficit. Down 16-8, Granger blasted a grand slam for his 2nd home run of the game. Granger’s home run cut the lead to just 4, but the Crush quickly acquired the final 2 outs, to win.

Within the 2 high scoring contests, 3 local players combined for monster days on the diamond. Haverling’s A.J. Brotz totaled 5 hits, 4 runs, and 6 RBIs, with 2, 2-run home runs. Horseheads grads Ryan Scott and Lucas Granger had memorable days at the plate for the Hitmen. Scott recorded 3 hits, 4 RBI’s, and a run, on a grand slam. Granger amassed 6 hits, 6 runs, and 5 RBI’s, with a home run and grand slam.

The Hitmen will look to take their home run power on the road for a Sunday afternoon game against Genesee at 2 p.m.