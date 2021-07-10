Hornell Dodgers top Spartans, edged by Salt Cats

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hornell Dodgers went 1-1 at the NYCBL Jamboree in Cortland on Saturday.

The Dodgers defeated the Syracuse Spartans 4-1 in their first game of the day. Matteo Avallone hit two home runs and drove in three runs for Hornell. Richard Albrecht allowed one run for the Dodgers in five innings of work while striking out three to earn the win.

Hornell was edged by the Syracuse Salt Calts 3-2 in their second game of the day. Syracuse took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning on a go-ahead RBI single by Nolan Giblin. Julien Hernandez struck out eight in six innings while allowing two runs to pick up the win for the Salt Cats.

The Hornell Dodgers are on the road against the Dansville Gliders on Sunday at 5:00 p.m.