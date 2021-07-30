Hornell falls to Cortland in game one of NYCBL Finals

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hornell Dodgers will have to win two games at home on Saturday in order to capture an NYCBL Championship.

The Dodgers lost on the road to the Cortland Crush 5-2 on Friday in game one of the NYCBL Finals. Nicholas Pastore hit a solo home run for the Crush in the bottom of the fourth inning to give Cortland a 2-0 lead. Michael Breen added an RBI single later in the inning to put the Crush in front 3-0. The Dodgers would chip away at the lead and an RBI single up the middle by Jordyn Smith in the sixth inning cut the lead to 3-2. The Crush would stay in front and added two more runs in the eighth inning to increase their lead to 5-2.

The Hornell Dodgers will host game two of the best-of-three series on Saturday at Maple City Park at 3:00 p.m. The Dodgers would host game three if necessary on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.